Carr completed 20 of 38 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Patriots.

The quarterback looked good early as the Raiders built a 17-3 lead, hitting Darren Waller and Mack Hollins for second-quarter TDs, but he seemed to flinch late after throwing a pick-six to Kyle Duggar on Las Vegas' first possession of the second half that kicked off a New England comeback. Carr came up big when it counted though, hitting Keelan Cole for a 30-yard score with 32 seconds left to tie the game at 24-24 and set up a wild ending that saw Chandler Jones walk it off with a defensive touchdown. Carr has tossed multiple TDs in six of the last seven games but has thrown at least one INT in four straight, making him a volatile option heading into a Week 16 trip to Pittsburgh.