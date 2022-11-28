Carr completed 25 of 36 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Seahawks.

He added 10 rushing yards on two carries. Carr tossed multiple picks for the first time since Week 1, but he made up for it with his first three-TD game of the season -- including a game-tying five-yard score to Foster Moreau with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Carr is on a roll, firing multiple touchdowns in four straight games heading into a Week 13 clash with Justin Herbert and the Chargers.