Carr completed 24 of 38 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts.

It was a solid showing for Carr, and he even gave the Raiders a lead early in the fourth quarter with a 48-yard TD strike to Davante Adams, but the Las Vegas defense couldn't make it hold up. Carr has a sharp 11:2 TD:INT over eight games since tossing three picks in the season opener, but he faces a tough test in Week 11 against a Broncos defense that held him under 200 yards with zero TDs in their first meeting this year.