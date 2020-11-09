Carr completed 13 of 23 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Chargers. He also gained 14 rushing yards on two carries.

It's the second straight game in which Carr has thrown for under 200 yards, but the sixth time in eight starts he's tossed multiple TDs. With the Raiders beginning to lean heavily on Josh Jacobs and the running game, Carr might have more low-volume afternoons ahead, but Week 10's clash with a Broncos defense that's been stingier on the ground than through the air could give him a chance to post better numbers.