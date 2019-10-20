Raiders' Derek Carr: Tosses two touchdowns

Carr completed 22 of 28 passes for 293 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 42-24 loss to Green Bay. He fumbled during the contest and was replaced late by Mike Glennon.

The stat line shows a solid performance by Carr against a tough Packers defense, but the whole complexion of the game would have been different if not for a pair of bone-headed plays by the veteran quarterback. First, late in the second quarter, Carr tried to roll out near the goal line and touch the pylon with the ball for a touchdown only to lose control and fumble it out of the end zone. Later, in the fourth quarter, Carr killed a drive by underthrowing a shot to the end zone while facing double coverage, leading to an interception. Carr has completed a tremendous 74.1 percent of his passes this season, but has accounted for just eight touchdowns in six games to go along with seven turnovers. A reprieve comes Sunday against a Texans pass defense that has struggled this season.