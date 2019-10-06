Raiders' Derek Carr: Touchdownless in win

Carr completed 25 of 32 passes for 229 yards during Sunday's 24-21 win over Chicago. He added eight yards on three carries.

Carr was very efficient, but leaned heavily on the run throughout Sunday's game, but came up big during Oakland's game-winning drive, converting a second and long with a 12-yard drop-pff to Hunter Renfroe. The Raiders have been better than most anticipated and Carr is on pace to smash his career high with a 73.3% completion rate. From a fantasy perspective, the results haven't been as great as he has just six touchdowns in five games and has not reached 250 passing yards since Week 1. Next up in Week 7 is a ferocious Packers pass defense.