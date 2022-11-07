Carr completed 21 of 36 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Carr jumped on the Jaguars early by leading scoring drives on each of the Raiders' first three possessions, highlighted by touchdown throws of 25 and 38 yards to Davante Adams. He cooled considerably from there, particularly in the second half when he completed only five of his 15 passes for 36 yards. Nevertheless, Carr managed his fifth multi-touchdown effort in eight games this season while also topping 250 passing yards for the fourth time.