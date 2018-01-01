Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelming 2017 campaign culminates with loss
Carr, who completed 19 of 28 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, finishes up his 2017 campaign with 323 completions on 515 attempts, 3,496 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 15 games.
Carr connected with Amari Cooper for a 60-plus yard touchdown for the second consecutive week, but otherwise turned in another mediocre performance as the Raiders fell to 6-10. The fourth-year quarterback failed to live up to his lofty expectations throughout the season after making a case for MVP in 2016, posting his worst numbers since entering the league as a rookie in 2014. Looking ahead to 2018, the Raiders may elect to move on from offensive coordinator Todd Downing during the upcoming offseason after such a disappointing effort. On a more positive note, Carr's favorite targets in Cooper, Michael Crabtree and tight end Jared Cook are all slated to return as the group continues to build chemistry.
