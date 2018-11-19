Raiders' Derek Carr: Unexplosive, but efficient in win
Carr completed 19 of 31 attempts for 192 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 23-21 win against Arizona.
In what amounts to a consolation win over the Cardinals, Carr accounted for his second multi-touchdown game over the past four weeks. Though he's still struggling to push the ball downfield (198.4 passing yards per game since Week 6), Carr has cleaned up his act of late by going five straight outings without committing an interception (eight interceptions through Oakland's first five games). Week 12 presents a daunting task, as Carr and the Raiders go up against a Ravens defense that's held opposing quarterback to 223.5 passing yards per game this season (second-best in the NFL).
