Raiders' Derek Carr: Unlikely to play against Baltimore
Carr (back) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Carr suffered a transverse process fracture in his back that initially was announced as requiring a 2-to-6-week recovery timetable, but the quarterback's limited participation in practices Wednesday through Friday has apparently left the window open for him to suit up in Week 5. It sounds like he could be a game-time decision, but this report makes it seem unlikely he'll convince the team he can start. EJ Manuel will start if Carr is out.
