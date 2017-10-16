Raiders' Derek Carr: Unproductive in return from back injury

Carr completed 21 of 30 passes for 171 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions during Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Chargers.

Carr, who suffered a transverse process fracture in his back during the Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Broncos, made his return to lead Oakland's offense following just a one-game absence. The team's struggles continued, however, as Carr has failed to eclipse the 200-yard passing mark since Week 2. He averaged just 5.6 yards per completion when throwing to Amari Cooper, while Michael Crabtree remained the quarterback's top target with six catches for 52 yards and a score. Having avoided any significant setbacks, Carr should be good to go Thursday against the Chiefs on short rest.