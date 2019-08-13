Raiders' Derek Carr: Will appear Thursday

Coach Jon Gruden said Tuesday that Carr will play "a little" during Thursday's preseason contest against the Cardinals, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Carr sat out Saturday's tilt against the Rams, so Thursday will be his first action preseason action of 2019. This sixth-year quarterback will have a slew of new offensive weapons at his disposal this season, including wideouts Antonio Brown (foot) and Tyrell Williams, and rookie running back Josh Jacobs. Carr may be without his premier receiver during the preseason, according to Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area, but is expected to have Brown back by Week 1.