Carr will be inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, with Jarrett Stidham getting the start at quarterback and Chase Garbers in line to be elevated from the practice squad to serve as the backup, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Needing about a dozen games to go their way over the final two weeks to qualify for the playoffs, the Raiders have decided to prioritize evaluation of young players over pursuing their minuscule chances of reaching the postseason. Making Carr inactive down the stretch rather than the No. 2 quarterback ensures he won't have to play and eliminates injury risk -- crucial given the possibility he's traded or released this upcoming offseason. Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports that the Raiders can release him with a dead-cap charge of $5.63 million if they do it within three days of the Super Bowl in February. The Raiders are likely to make the move unless they have a verbal agreement in place to trade him to another team, since a deal can't be made official until the start of the 2023 league year in March.