Carr (groin) is ruled out to return to Thursday's game against the Chargers.

Carr was ruled out just as the second quarter began, which paves the way for Marcus Mariota to conclude Thursday's contest under center. He only had a chance to complete three of five passes for 53 yards before being forced out with a non-contact groin injury. Carr will benefit from a bit of extra time to get healthy ahead of Dec. 26's upcoming game against the Dolphins.