Carrier caught two of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Packers.

Carrier remains behind Darren Waller and Foster Moreau in the pecking order at tight end for the Raiders, but the 29-year-old journeyman has now caught a pair of passes in back-to-back games. Nonetheless, Carrier is primarily serving on special teams and should maintain such a role in Week 8 against the Texans.