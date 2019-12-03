Raiders' Derek Carrier: Finds end zone Sunday
Carrier caught two passes on as many targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.
Carrier provided Oakland with their first and only touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a four-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr, but fellow tight end Darren Waller was generally much more involved with seven receptions on nine targets for 100 yards. Carrier had gone five consecutive games without a reception prior to Sunday's blowout loss, as he remains behind Waller and Foster Moreau on the TE depth chart.
More News
-
Raiders' Derek Carrier: Earns four targets in Green Bay•
-
Raiders' Derek Carrier: Logs just five snaps in win•
-
Raiders' Derek Carrier: Snags three passes in loss•
-
Raiders' Derek Carrier: Back practicing Tuesday•
-
Raiders' Derek Carrier: Sustains concussion•
-
Raiders' Derek Carrier: Hauls in game-winner•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13,...
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Top Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...