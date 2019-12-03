Carrier caught two passes on as many targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.

Carrier provided Oakland with their first and only touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a four-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr, but fellow tight end Darren Waller was generally much more involved with seven receptions on nine targets for 100 yards. Carrier had gone five consecutive games without a reception prior to Sunday's blowout loss, as he remains behind Waller and Foster Moreau on the TE depth chart.