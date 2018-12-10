Raiders' Derek Carrier: Hauls in game winner
Carrier caught two passes on as many targets for 29 yards and the game-winning touchdown during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Steelers.
Carrier's first touchdown of the season came at a perfect time as the six-yard score put the Raiders on top with less than a minute left in the contest. Fellow tight end Jared Cook surpassed the 100-yard mark for a second straight week, limiting Carrier's volume in the offense for good reason.
