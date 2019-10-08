Carrier caught two passes on as many targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Bears.

Carrier was limited to just five offensive snaps in Week 5, but the reserve tight end got on the board with a couple receptions while fellow TEs Foster Moreau and Darren Waller combined for 85 receiving yards against what is usually an elite Bears defense. As Waller and Moreau each head into the Raiders' bye week at full health, Carrier's involvement in the team's aerial attack figures to remain limited in their next matchup against the Packers.