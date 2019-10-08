Raiders' Derek Carrier: Logs just five snaps in win
Carrier caught two passes on as many targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Bears.
Carrier was limited to just five offensive snaps in Week 5, but the reserve tight end got on the board with a couple receptions while fellow TEs Foster Moreau and Darren Waller combined for 85 receiving yards against what is usually an elite Bears defense. As Waller and Moreau each head into the Raiders' bye week at full health, Carrier's involvement in the team's aerial attack figures to remain limited in their next matchup against the Packers.
More News
-
Raiders' Derek Carrier: Snags three passes in loss•
-
Raiders' Derek Carrier: Back practicing Tuesday•
-
Raiders' Derek Carrier: Sustains concussion•
-
Raiders' Derek Carrier: Hauls in game-winner•
-
Raiders' Derek Carrier: Notches one reception Sunday•
-
Raiders' Derek Carrier: Sees three targets Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...