Raiders' Derek Carrier: Notches one reception Sunday
Carrier caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Broncos.
Carrier has caught at least one pass in each of the Raiders' first two games, but Jared Cook remains the primary option at tight end. Carrier also played half as many snaps as fellow backup Lee Smith, who mainly serves as a blocker.
