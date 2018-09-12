Carrier caught two passes on three targets for 20 yards in Monday's loss to the Rams.

Carrier was certainly overshadowed by starting tight end Jared Cook and his nine catches for 180 yards on 12 targets, but the former logged 25 offensive snaps to fellow backup Lee Smith's nine. Carrier shouldn't warrant much fantasy consideration for as long as Cook remains healthy, but he's ahead of Smith in target share despite being listed No. 3 on the depth chart at tight end.