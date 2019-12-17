Carrier caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Carrier played a season-high 23 offensive snaps in Fabian Moreau's (knee) stead, but it was Darren Waller who, predictably, stole the show with eight catches for 122 yards. The 29-year-old Carrier has been deployed as a run-blocker in his career, and he figures to continue that role going forward.