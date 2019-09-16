Carrier caught three passes for 33 yards on five targets in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Carrier didn't even see the field on offense in Week 1 as he primarily served on special teams as expected, but he amassed five targets in just nine offensive snaps Sunday against the Chiefs. Fellow backup Foster Moreau saw a larger snap share, but failed to draw a single target from quarterback Derek Carr. Carrier's involvement figures to remain limited, however, especially with the rising Darren Waller at full strength.