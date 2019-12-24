Carrier caught two passes on as many targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.

Carrier has now caught at least one pass in three of the Raiders' past four games, enjoying a slight uptick in opportunities with rookie Foster Moreau (knee) now on injured reserve. Expect Carrier to serve as Darren Waller's primary backup at tight end again in Week 17 against the Broncos.