Carrier caught his lone target for four yards in the Raiders' season finale against the Broncos, finishing the 2019 campaign with 13 receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets in 16 games.

Carrier assumed the No. 2 role at tight end following a season-ending knee injury to rookie Foster Moreau in Week 14, and the former could begin the 2020 campaign as Darren Waller's (thumb) primary backup with Moreau's potential availability currently uncertain. Carrier has one year remaining on his contract, but he's proven reliable with zero missed games through two seasons with the Raiders.