Raiders' Derrick Johnson: Signing with Oakland
Johnson has agreed to terms on a contract with the Raiders, Michael Silver of the NFL Network reports.
Johnson, 35, parted ways with the Chiefs this offseason after spending 13 years in Kansas City. Although he's getting up there in age, Johnson is a welcomed addition to a weak Raiders linebacking corps and should push for a starting job before long. However, it isn't certain that head coach Jon Gruden views the veteran as a three-down player, so IDP expectations should remain tempered for the time being.
