Raiders' DeShone Kizer: Jumps to No. 2 role
Kizer has supplanted Mike Glennon as the No. 2 quarterback on Oakland's roster Thursday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Kizer has been a healthy scratch for the Raiders all season, but he stands to be active against Tennessee on Sunday as the top backup to Derek Carr. As a result, Mike Glennon will likely serve as the team's reserve option going forward.
