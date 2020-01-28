Raiders' DeShone Kizer: No game appearances
Kizer was active for four games but didn't play a snap during the 2019 season.
The 24-year-old served as the team's No. 3 quarterback and was a healthy scratch through the first 12 games of the season, but he supplanted Mike Glennon for the backup job down the stretch. The increased role indicates Kizer was making a solid impression at practice, but he never ended up seeing the field with starter Derek Carr remaining healthy. Kizer is heading into the final year of his rookie deal in 2020, and he should have the upper hand over any newcomers in retaining the backup job entering training camp.
More News
-
Raiders' DeShone Kizer: Jumps to No. 2 role•
-
Raiders' DeShone Kizer: Healthy scratch Monday•
-
Raiders' DeShone Kizer: Set to don silver and black•
-
DeShone Kizer: Sent packing by Pack•
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Mixed results to close preseason•
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Ineffective in third preseason game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...
-
Early 2020 QB projections
Heath Cummings says Dak Prescott deserves a spot right behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...