Kizer was active for four games but didn't play a snap during the 2019 season.

The 24-year-old served as the team's No. 3 quarterback and was a healthy scratch through the first 12 games of the season, but he supplanted Mike Glennon for the backup job down the stretch. The increased role indicates Kizer was making a solid impression at practice, but he never ended up seeing the field with starter Derek Carr remaining healthy. Kizer is heading into the final year of his rookie deal in 2020, and he should have the upper hand over any newcomers in retaining the backup job entering training camp.