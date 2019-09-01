Raiders' DeShone Kizer: Set to don silver and black
The Raiders claimed Kizer off waivers Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kizer was cut by the Packers after he failed to win the backup job, but found a team quickly Sunday. It will be an interesting dynamic in Oakland with four quarterbacks currently on the roster. One or two of Kizer, Nathan Peterman and Mike Glennon will surely be sent packing before next Monday's regular season game.
