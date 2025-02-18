Ridder completed 52 of 85 pass attempts for 458 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions across six regular-season appearances with the Raiders in 2024.

Ridder only started one of his six appearances with Las Vegas, a Week 15 loss to the Falcons in which both Gardner Minshew (collarbone) and Aidan O'Connell were unavailable due to injury. A 2022 third-round pick, Ridder has now logged a 14:14 TD:INT rate across the last two seasons, with ball security issues also remaining a consistent concern -- he had three fumbles (two lost) in his time with the Raiders. The 25-year-old is slated to become a restricted free agent this offseason, making it easy for Las Vegas to retain him as a reserve option at quarterback, should the team choose to do so.