Ridder completed five of 10 passes for 64 yards after replacing replacing Gardner Minshew (collarbone) during Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos. Ridder added three rushing yards on one carry.

Minshew took a sack late in the fourth quarter and suffered a broken collarbone that will cost him the rest of the season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Ridder took over for the Raiders and was sacked himself two plays later, losing a fumble, but on his one full drive under center he nearly led Las Vegas to a touchdown, only for Tre Tucker to be ruled down short of the goal line inside the final minute. Aidan O'Connell (thumb) will be eligible to return from IR for a Week 13 trip to Kansas City, but if he's not ready Ridder would be in line for his first start of the season. There's also a chance the Raiders could bring in a quarterback like Daniel Jones from outside the organization.