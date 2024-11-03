Ridder took over for an ineffective Gardner Minshew with 5:02 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Bengals and completed 11 of 16 passes for 74 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing once for two yards and losing a fumble.

A rusty Ridder, who'd last put up a regular-season attempt in Week 18 of the 2023 campaign with the Falcons, mostly stuck to short passes and took four sacks overall. However, Ridder also managed to lead a six-play, 70-yard touchdown march late in the fourth quarter that he capped with a 22-yard touchdown strike to Brock Bowers. Considering the Raiders are now 2-7 and have a Week 10 bye on tap, head coach Antonio Pierce may opt to give Ridder a chance to take over the starting job during a Week 11 road trip to Miami.