Ridder will remain the Raiders' backup to Gardner Minshew for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Despite being pulled late in the Week 9 loss to the Bengals, coach Antonio Pierce announced Minshew will start against Miami. Ridder came on in relief of Minshew versus Cincinnati and fared well against the Bengals' prevent defense, completing 11 of 16 passes for 74 yards and one touchdown. The Raiders aren't ready to give up on their season and will once again give Minshew the nod. However, he remains a weekly candidate to be benched during the game, and therefore is not a recommended fantasy option in any format.