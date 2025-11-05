White tallied 16 tackles (eight solo) during the Raiders' 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

The 2019 first-rounder has led the Raiders in tackles in back-to-back games, recording 16 stops in each of those contests while playing every single defensive stop. White has recorded at least nine tackles in five of eight regular-season games, and his 80 stops on the year is tied with Alex Singleton for sixth most in the NFL. White is well on track to record his fourth 100-tackle season of his career and first since 2022 as a member of the Buccaneers.