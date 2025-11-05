Raiders' Devin White: Another big performance Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White tallied 16 tackles (eight solo) during the Raiders' 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.
The 2019 first-rounder has led the Raiders in tackles in back-to-back games, recording 16 stops in each of those contests while playing every single defensive stop. White has recorded at least nine tackles in five of eight regular-season games, and his 80 stops on the year is tied with Alex Singleton for sixth most in the NFL. White is well on track to record his fourth 100-tackle season of his career and first since 2022 as a member of the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Raiders' Devin White: Logs 16 stops in Week 7 loss•
-
Raiders' Devin White: Does it all in Week 6•
-
Raiders' Devin White: Posts five stops in bad Week 5 loss•
-
Raiders' Devin White: Nine tackles in loss•
-
Raiders' Devin White: Finishes with six stops Sunday•
-
Raiders' Devin White: Eight tackles in defeat•