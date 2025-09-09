White logged 11 tackles (eight solo) during the Raiders' 17-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

White played all 71 defensive snaps Sunday, and his 11 tackles since Week 1 of the 2023 season as a member of the Buccaneers (12). The 2019 first-rounder signed a one-year contract with the Raiders in March after a tumultuous 2024 campaign in which he was released by the Eagles in October after not appearing in a game with the team before joining the Texans. Sunday's contest is a positive sign for White, who logged three consecutive 100-tackle seasons with Tampa Bay from 2020 to 2022.