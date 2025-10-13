White tallied nine total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Titans.

The seventh-year pro created two turnovers for Las Vegas' defense, recording a strip-sack on Cam Ward and intercepting a pass intended for Chimere Dike in the second quarter of Sunday's win. After playing in just seven games and recording 19 total tackles for the Texans in 2024, White appears to have re-emerged as one of the league's premier inside linebackers. The 2019 first-round pick from LSU has now logged 48 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, two passes defended, including one interception, and one forced fumble while playing 100 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps through six games. He's expected to remain a key part of Las Vegas' defense in the Week 7 matchup against the Chiefs.