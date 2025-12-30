White recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Las Vegas' loss to the Giants on Sunday.

White has started all 16 games this season and has posted a career-high 168 tackles (92 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three pass breakups, including one interception, and one forced fumble on 100 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps. Among linebackers, only Bobby Wagner (1,068) has logged more defensive snaps than White's 1,061 through Week 17. Only Jordyn Brooks (174) has recorded more tackles.