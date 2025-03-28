The Raiders are signing White to a one-year contract Friday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

White reunites with general manager John Spytek, who was Tampa Bay's director of player personnel when the Buccaneers made White a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The veteran linebacker began the 2024 season with Philadelphia, but he didn't appear in a game with the Eagles before being cut, then landing in Houston. He appeared in seven-regular season contests with the Texans but sat out the team's two playoff matchups. White will now compete to rebound with the Raiders, with Las Vegas in dire need of playmakers in the linebacker corps.