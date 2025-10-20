White registered 16 tackles (six solo) during the Raiders' 31-0 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

White played all 81 defensive snaps during Sunday's blowout loss. His 16 tackles were the second most in his NFL career (18 tackles in Week 10 of the 2021 season), but the veteran linebacker still finished second in that category behind Elandon Roberts (18). White has registered at least eight tackles in five of the first seven games of the regular season, and his 64 tackles on the year is sixth most in the NFL.