White posted six tackles (three solo), including one tackle for a loss, during the Raiders' 24-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

White's six stops were tied for his second lowest mark of the season, though he still finished tied with Jeremy Chinn for the second most tackles for the Raiders on Sunday behind Maxx Crosby (eight). White has played every single defensive snap in each of the first 11 games of the regular season, and his 103 total tackles are tied with Bobby Okereke for fifth most in the NFL.