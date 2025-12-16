White recorded 16 total tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Eagles.

White continued his impressive campaign in Las Vegas, securing double-digit stops for the third game in a row and seventh time overall this year. The linebacker has now registered a career-high 149 total tackles (81 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed, one of which is an interception, and a forced fumble over 14 contests.