Raiders' Devin White: Notches 16 takedowns in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White recorded 16 total tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Eagles.
White continued his impressive campaign in Las Vegas, securing double-digit stops for the third game in a row and seventh time overall this year. The linebacker has now registered a career-high 149 total tackles (81 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed, one of which is an interception, and a forced fumble over 14 contests.
