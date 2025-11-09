White registered seven tackles (four solo) during the Raiders' 10-7 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

It was a somewhat muted performance for White, who logged 16 tackles in each of his last two games prior to Thursday's AFC West clash. He still finished second on the Raiders in tackles behind Jeremy Chinn (nine) while playing every single defensive snap. White is up to 87 total tackles through nine regular-season games, which leads the Raiders and is fifth most in the NFL.