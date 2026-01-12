White wrapped up his 2025 campaign with 174 total tackles (95 solo), 2.5 sacks, three passes defensed, one interception and a forced fumble over 17 games.

White's 174 tackles not only marked a career high, but they also ranked third in the NFL behind a pair of First Team All-Pro selections in Miami's Jordyn Brooks and Detroit's Jack Campbell. Now becoming an unrestricted free agent, White has set himself up for a bigger payday after playing the 2025 season on a one-year deal worth just $1.17 million in Las Vegas.