Raiders' Devin White: Ranks third in NFL in total tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White wrapped up his 2025 campaign with 174 total tackles (95 solo), 2.5 sacks, three passes defensed, one interception and a forced fumble over 17 games.
White's 174 tackles not only marked a career high, but they also ranked third in the NFL behind a pair of First Team All-Pro selections in Miami's Jordyn Brooks and Detroit's Jack Campbell. Now becoming an unrestricted free agent, White has set himself up for a bigger payday after playing the 2025 season on a one-year deal worth just $1.17 million in Las Vegas.
More News
-
Raiders' Devin White: Eight tackles in defeat•
-
Raiders' Devin White: Double-digit tackles vs. Houston•
-
Raiders' Devin White: Notches 16 takedowns in loss•
-
Raiders' Devin White: Monster performance in loss•
-
Raiders' Devin White: Double-digit stops vs. Bolts•
-
Raiders' Devin White: Logs six tackles vs. Cleveland•