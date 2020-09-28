Booker rushed for 31 yards on three carries in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Patriots.

Booker's 23-yard run was the longest of the day for the Raiders, but he wasn't targeted in the passing game after totaling four catches through the team's first two games of the season. Fellow backup Jalen Richard was dealt just one carry, but caught three passes during Sunday's tilt as the duo continues to provide depth behind workhorse Josh Jacobs.