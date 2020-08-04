The Raiders removed Booker (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
After a brief stay on the list, Booker can get back to working his way into a regular-season roster spot with the Raiders. Not only is the backfield headlined by Josh Jacobs, but depth at the position isn't light. Behind Jacobs, both Jalen Richard and rookie Lynn Bowden likely are assured roles in the offense, leaving Booker to contend with fellow veteran Jeremy Hill for potentially just one spot.