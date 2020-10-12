Booker rushed for 62 yards on seven carries and also caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 40-32 win over the Chiefs.

Booker was dealt a season-high eight touches just one week after playing only six offensive snaps in a loss to the Bills. He capitalized on the opportunity with a 43-yard gain in the second quarter, ultimately setting up a Darren Waller touchdown. Booker will hope to remain a part of the game plan when Las Vegas hosts the Buccaneers following a Week 6 bye.