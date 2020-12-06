Booker rushed 16 times for 50 yards and added a one-yard reception on two targets in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.

Booker was bottled up in the first half, totaling five yards on five carries. He found some more running room after halftime but ultimately played second fiddle to quarterback Derek Carr, who threw three touchdowns and ran in another. If Josh Jacobs (ankle) isn't ready to return in Week 14, Booker would be in line to handle a similar workload against the Colts.