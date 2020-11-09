Booker took eight carries for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Chargers.

Booker, whose 68 rushing yards ultimately paced the Raiders' backfield ahead of starter Josh Jacobs, also tallied the game's opening points with a 23-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The eight carries marked a season high for Booker, but he was still limited to just 13 offensive snaps as Jacobs projects to retain the lead role again Week 10 versus the Broncos.