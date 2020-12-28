Booker rushed six times for 11 yards and caught two passes on as many targets for eight yards in Saturday's 26-25 loss to the Dolphins.
Booker averaged just 2.38 yards per touch in Week 16 while starter Josh Jacobs surpassed the 5.0 yards per carry mark on 13 rushes. Despite the Raiders officially being eliminated from playoff contention, Jacobs figures to stay featured out of the backfield during the team's upcoming season finale in Denver.
