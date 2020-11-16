Booker collected 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, adding a two-yard catch during Sunday's 37-12 win against the Broncos.

Game flow worked in favor of Las Vegas running backs with the Raiders carrying a 14-point lead over Denver heading into the fourth quarter, as the team ultimately ran the ball 41 times to just 25 pass attempts. Booker obliterated his previous season high in carries (eight) during the lopsided affair, providing him with three combined touchdowns over the Raiders' two most recent divisional wins against the Chargers and Broncos. Upcoming in Week 11 is a home game against the Chiefs. When Las Vegas and Kansas City met in Week 5, Booker logged 67 scrimmage yards in a 40-32 victory.