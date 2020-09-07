Booker won the No. 3 running back job in Las Vegas, Josh Dubow of Fox 5 KVVU-TV reports.
Booker held off both Theo Riddick and rookie third-round pick Lynn Bowden during training camp to secure a spot on the final roster. He's not expected to have a major role behind Josh Jacobs and Jalen Richard, but he's capable of stepping in if either get banged up. Booker is an effective runner and can catch passes out of the backfield, as he hauled in 38 of 51 targets for 275 yards in 2018 with the Broncos.